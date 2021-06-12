Tutti Frutti Trading Down 40.7% This Week (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $307,539.81 and $22,193.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.44 or 0.00802429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.41 or 0.08356419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086891 BTC.

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

