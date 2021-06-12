Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.58. Two Rivers Water & Farming shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 244,389 shares.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

