U Network (UUU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $228,087.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, U Network has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $228,087.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network Coin Profile

U Network is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

