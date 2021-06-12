Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $568,592.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $568,592.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00151508 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001116 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

