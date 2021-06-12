UBS Group AG Acquires 527,768 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,768 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.70% of Targa Resources worth $51,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Targa Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 176,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

