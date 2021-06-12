UBS Group AG Has $40.78 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $40,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,533,000 after acquiring an additional 273,890 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after acquiring an additional 174,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,341 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

