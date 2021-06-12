UBS Group AG Has $41.52 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Vulcan Materials worth $41,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $174.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.95. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.