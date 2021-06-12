UBS Group AG Has $48.06 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $48,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,325.48 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $747.02 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,270.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

