UBS Group AG Has $50.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 7.17% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $50,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000.

CLTL opened at $105.68 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $105.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69.

