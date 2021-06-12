UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

UBS Group AG raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 225.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,979 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of TC Energy worth $47,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 164,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 60,614 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

TC Energy stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.96%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

