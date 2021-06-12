UBS Group AG Purchases 12,359 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.92% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $50,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,778,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $75.04 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53.

