UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 407.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768,589 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.68% of Cedar Fair worth $47,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

