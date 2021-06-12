UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,124 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $39,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $212.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $213.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

