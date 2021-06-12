UBS Group AG Sells 228,769 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Liberty Broadband worth $50,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 215,092 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $158.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.41. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

