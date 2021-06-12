UBS Group AG Sells 89,912 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.40% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $43,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

