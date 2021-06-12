UChain (UCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,301.14

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One UChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. UChain has a total market cap of $19,301.14 and approximately $4,559.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.94 or 0.00790611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.77 or 0.08418602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00086921 BTC.

About UChain

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

