UGAS Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $419,079.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.60 or 0.00788645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.04 or 0.08308044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086289 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

