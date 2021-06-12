UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of UGI worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 37.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

