UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,991 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of UGI worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UGI by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth $2,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 72,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:UGI opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

