UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.89.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $71.50 on Friday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.76.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

