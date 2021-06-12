Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $105.71 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $105.71 million and $957,954.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,494.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.99 or 0.01625579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.81 or 0.00455883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057145 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001113 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002761 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

