Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,230 shares of company stock worth $4,011,052 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.71. 676,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

