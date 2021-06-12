Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.