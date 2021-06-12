Unido EP (UDO) 1-Day Volume Hits $131,301.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $131,301.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00158080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00195968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.01149013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,605.53 or 0.99900953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,494,551 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

