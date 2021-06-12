Unido EP (UDO) Price Down 16% This Week

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $87,276.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00058768 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00173682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00196229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.01137431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,714.70 or 0.99669766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,494,551 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

