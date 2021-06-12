Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.33 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.17 or 0.00022765 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $33.33 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00222387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00035178 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,079,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

