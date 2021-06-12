Unifty Market Capitalization Tops $25.14 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $24.02 or 0.00067061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and $2.46 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00162879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00196033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.12 or 0.01167234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.31 or 0.99887204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,525 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.