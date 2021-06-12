UniLend Achieves Market Cap of $24.78 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002657 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00061182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.18 or 0.00785093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.69 or 0.08293330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00086774 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

