UniMex Network (UMX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,290.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $24,290.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057302 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00157026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00196191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.01146368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,435.27 or 0.99842425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002708 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,770,658 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

