Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lifted by TRB Advisors LP

TRB Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 250.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 14.8% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

