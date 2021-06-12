Unistake (UNISTAKE) Achieves Market Cap of $8.02 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and $183,229.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00158080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00195968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.01149013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,605.53 or 0.99900953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,728,748 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars.

