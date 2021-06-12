Uniswap One Day Volume Reaches $437.30 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for about $21.79 or 0.00060686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $12.53 billion and approximately $437.30 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,137,536 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

