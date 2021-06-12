United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of United Airlines worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

UAL stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

