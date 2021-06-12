Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Univar Solutions worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 435,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,960 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of UNVR opened at $27.56 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

