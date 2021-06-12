Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.51. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 53,595 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.