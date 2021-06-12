UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.81 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $2.41 or 0.00006710 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $2.81 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00453426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000208 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.