Upfiring (UFR) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $3,783.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00148907 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.64 or 0.00713254 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

