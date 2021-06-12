Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.03. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 104,927 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URPTF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

