Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.02. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 416,706 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Scotiabank increased their target price on Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$888.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.50.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.98). Research analysts forecast that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.2704493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

