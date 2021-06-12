Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 571,300 shares, a growth of 252.4% from the May 13th total of 162,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 819,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UONEK opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Urban One has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $277.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

