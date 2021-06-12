UREEQA (URQA) Market Cap Reaches $968,538.24

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $968,538.24 and $91,050.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00177550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00197477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.43 or 0.01132084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.76 or 1.00142294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

