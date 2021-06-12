Urus (URUS) Achieves Market Cap of $5.87 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Urus has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $1.00 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be bought for $12.49 or 0.00034757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00061642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.23 or 0.00796777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.18 or 0.08337757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086884 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

