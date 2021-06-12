US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of US Ecology worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in US Ecology by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Ecology alerts:

ECOL stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.03.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. Analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.