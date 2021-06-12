USDJ Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00174703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00195280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.01098782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,022.01 or 1.00229994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

