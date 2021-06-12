USDK (USDK) Market Cap Reaches $28.73 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.73 million and $191.35 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00161070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00198078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.33 or 0.01176286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,443.84 or 0.99901914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002724 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.