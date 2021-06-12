USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 26,160 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $3,650,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.81.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.97. 8,117,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,982,813. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.