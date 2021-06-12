USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 26,160 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.81.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,117,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,813. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.