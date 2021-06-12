USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 879,818 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,759,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,818 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.0% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.29% of Amphenol worth $116,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

