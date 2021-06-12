USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 165.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,344 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $21,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Square by 132.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in shares of Square by 76.5% during the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 72,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $219.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,533,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,503,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 308.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $339,971,502 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

