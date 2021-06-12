USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 879,818 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,818 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 1.0% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.29% of Amphenol worth $116,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 340,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NYSE APH traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,713. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.